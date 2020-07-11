Tory Lanez Isn't Shy To Do A Lot Of Flexing On "Staccato"

Tory Lanez surprised his fans on Friday as he dropped a two-pack called the VVS Capsule. While the second track features VV$ Ken, the opening track sees Lanez operating all by himself. Upon listening to "Staccato," you can't help but feel like this is Tory at his absolute best as he delivers both melodies and bars,

As one would expect from the title of the capsule, Lanez is here to flex on everyone. From cars to women to jewelry to money, everything is on the table here. Needless to say, this is an undeniable Tory track that will be great for any weekend playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Two twenties on my head, just made it to six-speed

Used to have love for you bitches, now I'm like, "Bitch, please"

Now and then I gotta say it like my n**** Weeknd

Fuck needin' a bitch, I'm what a bitch need

Two hunnid thirty thousand on the Bentley

So even when it's dirty, know my shit clean