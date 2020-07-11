mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Isn't Shy To Do A Lot Of Flexing On "Staccato"

Alexander Cole
July 11, 2020 09:23
869 Views
71
7
Image via Tory LanezImage via Tory Lanez
Image via Tory Lanez

Staccato
Tory Lanez

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tory Lanez always comes through when you least expect it.


Tory Lanez surprised his fans on Friday as he dropped a two-pack called the VVS Capsule. While the second track features VV$ Ken, the opening track sees Lanez operating all by himself. Upon listening to "Staccato," you can't help but feel like this is Tory at his absolute best as he delivers both melodies and bars,

As one would expect from the title of the capsule, Lanez is here to flex on everyone. From cars to women to jewelry to money, everything is on the table here. Needless to say, this is an undeniable Tory track that will be great for any weekend playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Two twenties on my head, just made it to six-speed
Used to have love for you bitches, now I'm like, "Bitch, please"
Now and then I gotta say it like my n**** Weeknd
Fuck needin' a bitch, I'm what a bitch need
Two hunnid thirty thousand on the Bentley
So even when it's dirty, know my shit clean

Tory Lanez VV$ Ken vvs capsule staccato new song new music
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tory Lanez Isn't Shy To Do A Lot Of Flexing On "Staccato"
71
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject