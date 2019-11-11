We're seeing this happen more and more frequently these days. Recording artists are always looking for new and creative ways to get in touch with their biggest supporters. Twitter used to be enough, allowing fans to mention their favorite stars in messages and hoping that they catch wind of the post. You can also get on one of those tour buses that drive around the Hollywood Hills and hopefully come across a celebrity or two, as unrealistic as that sounds. Perhaps the most efficient way of getting through to your idol is by phone and now, people are starting to get that through their heads. Whether the label is asking them to cop a second device or rappers are just deciding on it themselves, everybody appears to be sharing their phone number online for the world to see. Tory Lanez was the latest.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

People like Juice WRLD, Tinashe, Ty Dolla $ign, and many others have all leaked their own personal contact information, inviting fans to hit them up but, with Chixtape 5 on the way, Tory Lanez decided to up the ante. Instead of simply engaging in some small talk with his horde of loyal backers, the Canadian rapper shared a snippet of some new music, asking fans if they were messing with the vibes. "EVERYBODY WHO HAS MY NUMBER. I JUST WOKE UP AND SENT EVERYONE THE SNIPPET FROM LAST NIGHT," wrote Tory on social media. "IM ON NOW AND AM CURRENTLY RESPONDING TO ALL MY FANS INDIVIDUALLY."

In a separate comment, Lanez confirmed that it is indeed him answering each message. However, he encourages people to reply to his first message to ensure the conversation stays rolling. You giving it a try?