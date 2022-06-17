Tory Lanez Is Preparing The World For A "City Boy Summer"

Like many of our other favourite artists, Tory Lanez is setting the tone for what he wants the upcoming season to look like, and according to him, we're in for a "City Boy Summer."

On his latest Fargo Friday release, the Canadian recording artist carries himself confidently, spitting, "I got that screw in my cup and that Pimp C playin' / And your bitch will get f*cked if your bitch keep playin' / I'm too ice for her life, what my wrists keep sayin' / Kill that p*ssy once or twice but I still keep slayin'."

Other recent arrivals from Lanez include "It Doesn't Matter," which has achieved millions of streams and quickly become a summertime fan favourite, as well as "Shot Clock Violations," "I Like," "Taken Care," and "Florida Shit."

Stream "City Boy Summer" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music and news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Had to check me a ho comin' down

Bail out money, I got my dawg off the ground

I might've sold brown but I sippin' on Doja

Fly city n*gga, I'm a motherf*ckin' soldier