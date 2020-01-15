Following the successful release of Chixtape 5 last November, Tory Lanez is already back in the stu with plans to drop some fresh heat for the new year. With just two weeks into 2020, the "Jerry Sprunger" rap-singer seems to be already ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering a new project.

Claiming to be in his bag by recording "20 records a night" as he wrote on Instagram yesterday (seen above), Lanez might just go and drop Chixtape 6,Chixtape 7 and Chixtape 8 back to back if he doesn't slow down. Even better, it seems like he's looking for producers across the world to send him material that could possibly end up on a future album or mixtape, enthusiastically telling his followers, "ALL PRODUCERS WITH FLAME ! SEND ME A PACK [sic]." For those still learning music industry lingo, a "pack" is short for "sample pack" and consists of sounds, loops and one-shots that producers use to build out the beats that become hit records. Hey, shoot your shot, people!

While we wait to see where all this new material will appear, check out this snippet clip in the meantime of a soon-to-be-released song titled "Broke In A Minute" that Tory Lanez posted a few days ago: