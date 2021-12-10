mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Is Ashton Rain On '80s Capsule "Alone At Prom" Ft. Tee

Erika Marie
December 10, 2021 00:34
The singer-rapper says his alter ego Ashton Rain "is a mixture of Hall & Oates, Toto, Michael Jackson, Rick James, and more."


He knows how to set and execute a theme well, and Tory Lanez does not disappoint on his latest, Alone At Prom. The rapper-singer has been teasing the arrival of his latest project for weeks as he's carefully revealed sneak peeks of the record that pays homage to the 1980s. Although Lanez has legal troubles that continue to haunt him, he has forged ahead with his career fervently, and his fans have stood by him along the way.

In order to execute Alone At Prom the way he visualized, Lanez created a character, Ashton Rain, who acts as an alter ego of sorts.

“Ashton Rain is a mixture of Hall & Oates, Toto, Michael Jackson, Rick James and more," said Lanez. "The music was so retro and nostalgic that the character had to be created and authenticated through film, picture and music video. Ashton Rain is today’s last hope of getting a full catalog now and later of pure pop, R&B, alternative and 80’s rock music and I’m excited for everyone to hear what I’ve poured my passion into with the Alone At Prom album.”

Stream Alone At Prom ft. Tee and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Enchanted Waterfall
2. Pink Dolphin Sunset ft. Tee
3. Midnight’s Interlude
4. The Color Violet
5. Lavender Sunflower
6. Ballad of a Badman
7. Lady of Namek
8. Pluto’s Last Comet
9. ‘87 Stingray
10. Hurt From Mercury
11. Last Kiss of Nebulon

