Age is but a number in music. While the majority of artists breaking out into the musical hemisphere are in their teens, some rappers make a name for themselves in the later stages of their career. If you need the perfect example, look no further than 2 Chainz. Even somebody like Future became more of a global success in his late twenties and early thirties. Tory Lanez has been having difficulty wrapping his head around the fact that some of his favorite artists are aging so rapidly in front of us. Tweeting (and then deleting) his response to a list of rappers and their current ages, the Canadian superstar commented on how wild it is that someone like Jay-Z has already passed the mid-century mark.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Kinda crazy," wrote Tory Lanez on Twitter, reacting to a list of rappers' ages. The original post started off at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who is just 20-years-old, before moving onto Post Malone (24), Travis Scott (27) and Chance The Rapper (26), who are all wildly successful despite still being in their twenties. Much of the action takes place in the thirties, with inclusions from Meek Mill (32), Wiz Khalifa (32), A$AP Rocky (31), Nicki Minaj (37), Kendrick Lamar (32), and others all being mentioned.

Of course, the forties are pretty fun to consider, with Kanye West (42), 2 Chainz (42), and Gucci Mane (40) all still performing at very high rates.

