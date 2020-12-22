mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Is A "Big Tipper" With Lil Wayne & Melii

Erika Marie
December 22, 2020 01:59
The track is pulled from Lanez's rap capsule, "Loner."


It's a reunion of sorts for Tory Lanez as he collaborated with a few friends on "Big Tipper." On Tuesday (December 22), Lanez kicked off Christmas week by dropping his anticipated Loner capsule—a project that he stated was dedicated to rap. Lanez will deliver R&B and Island capsules in the weeks to come, but for now, his fans are enjoying his 10-track album that features looks from Swae Lee, 42 Dugg, Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken, Tyga, Melii, and Lil Wayne.

The latter two artists make appearances on "Big Tipper" alongside Lanez, and the Canadian artist is no stranger to working with either. Weezy and Tory recently linked for the remix to Jack Harlow's hit "What's Poppin," while Melii once called Lanez's Umbrella imprint home. Listen to these three trade verses on "Big Tipper" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a bad bunny, f*ck you like your bath running
Throw 50k at your face, that's just gas money
All the strippers love me, big tipper
I got tippers tippin' strippers for me
Big t*tties, if I listen they gon' pillow talk me
I'ma hit it then we practice social distance, homie

