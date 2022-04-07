Chris Brown has steadily hinted that a new album would drop this year, nearly three years after the 30-plus-song album, Indigo. Fans have anticipated new music, which he's offered in the form of Slime & B with Young Thug and the other singles and collabs that he's dished out. A few weeks ago, he blessed fans with "WE (Warm Embrace)" which followed singles like "Iffy" and his appearance on Rema's "Time N Affection."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It looks like Tory Lanez got the chance to listen to some music from Breezy's vault. The Canadian rapper explained that he heard new music from Chris Brown this week, and none of what he heard was disappointing. "This N***a @chrisbrown played me some new music a few nights ago," he tweeted. "THIS N***A IS BOUT TO GO SO CRAZYY ….. every song was a banger! Like every one."

Of course, Tory and Chris have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past. Tory's enlisted Breezy for songs like "Feels" and they hinted at joining forces for a joint project in the past. There hasn't been any updates on whether we'll see that effort soon but perhaps, Chris and Tory have some heat on the way for Breezy's next project.

