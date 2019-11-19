After the release of his stunning new album Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez is ready to get back in the studio to work on even more vibes. If you ask him, he'll tell you that the body of work is the greatest addition to the long-running series, explaining that the idea has been fully hatched and he knows exactly who he is as an artist. Deciding to have some fun with his buddy Drake, Tory Lanez pulled out an inside joke to troll his mans, getting a stack of Chupa Chups lollipops, tagging the artist and then proceeding to make an epic announcement.

Before treating his fans, Tory used the opportunity to troll his former rival, at'ing Drake and saying: "I deadass flew all these chupa chups out just for u." Finally, he unleashed his secret, telling his social media followers what was really on his mind.

"Really wanted to do something special for my loyal fans that have been holding me down," said Lanez. "I already announced this yesterday on text and had a crazy amount of entries so decided that I’m going to choose 5 fans instead of one. The winners are going to be flying out to Miami, grabbing lunch with me, hitting the studio, and making some music from scratch."

Offering fans a better chance to know the real Tory Lanez, this is an opportunity unlike any others. You get the chance to create lifelong friendships with other Tory fans and even get to spend the afternoon with him in the studio! Sign up here.