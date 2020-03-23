Tory Lanez Has Another "W" On His Hands

Tory Lanez has been giving us a glimpse at his Quarantine Life on Instagram, where he's running laps on his balcony to stay sane slash in shape (if only we all had balconies big enough to run laps on, though???) If you don't own a penthouse and the views that come with it, you can attempt to keep your sanity by streaming music, and at least Tory is here to help with that.

The Miami transplant has been heavily teasing The New Toronto 3 mixtape, although it's unclear if this record is a leak off it. It follows up the rapper's guest appearance on Buju Banton's "Trust" remix -- which is fire, and was thusly added to our Fire Emoji playlist which you should be following here. It's safe to say "W" will also be added to the playlist in approximately one minute.

The song starts off subtly with piano keys, showcasing Tory on his #bars tip, with a cloudy set of background vocals providing minimal melody to the barebones production. Are you feeling it? Did Tory go all the way in? It's worth noting, Tory recently confirmed that The New Toronto 3 would mark the end of his Interscope deal, and this single is indeed still released with the major label.

Quotable Lyrics

I remember being so broke shit I ain't wanna have no babies

We was project planning, the clip came with that black Mercedes

If you was pussy then, you pussy now, you can't erase it

I never saw us becoming famous in my imagination

Sat in too many rooms with losers who was procrastinating