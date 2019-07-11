Tory Lanez Goes In On Blistering "Melee"

Tory Lanez has occasionally dabbled in the musical onslaught, having previously lined 2018 with a pair of albums, various features, and an EP's worth of diss tracks. This year, the versatile Canadian lyricist appears more measured in his approach, working behind the scenes on his next endeavor. Today, his upcoming single "Melee" has surfaced in a few international markets, which means that Tory's latest is likely circulating among the backdoor channels. In order to give those who have heard it a platform for discussion, sound off in the comments below.

As for the song itself, "Melee" finds Tory flexing over a woodwind-driven instrumental, tackling the track with a "best of both worlds" approach. Cadientially, he makes sure to encapsulate the gentle swagger of "RnB Tory" with the razor-focused flow of "Bars Tory," making for an end result that's easy on the years yet deadly on the mind. Lyrically, he opts to float with a reflection on his grittier come-up, spitting about cook-ups, sweet-sweet revenge, and the subtle art of finessing. Did Tory hold it down on this one?

Quotable Lyrics

I pull up in backstreets

Whipping the red like a banshee

Can't fuck with these n***s, they shady

I knew they were fake when they dapped me

Took a L and put n***s in debt

You was gettin' in front a n***a, running up and I had to go put up a check