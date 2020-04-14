Tory Lanez has been keeping us all entertained with Quarantine Radio. Each episode is filled with surprises, some less appropriate for work than others, but overall, Tory's kept the internet exciting. Earlier today, he returned to Quarantine Radio following the release of his new project New Toronto 3 which dropped on Friday. Things were equally exciting today with the rapper hosting three different competitions with a grand prize of $15K including a twerk-a-thon.



Now, at this point, we know that any lady that plans on twerking on Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio must come with their A-Game. Women are seriously showing out, and sometimes it can get pretty wild. That being said, Strawberry Milk began trending on Twitter after the latest episode of Quarantine Radio and it's because no man has ever been as excited for strawberry milk as Tory Lanez in the history of mankind. One contestant blew the other competitors out the water by pouring strawberry milk on her ass while twerking.

"This just in! Strawberry Milk 17 number trending on Twitter right now," he said in a separate Instagram post. "Strawberry milk, the ass was fat and you came with creativity."

"QUARANTINE RADIO !!!!!! #STRAWBERRY MILK IS TRENDING AND SHE IS IN THE LEAD," he declared.

Shout out to the head of Instagram for letting Tory Lanez out of IG prison. We can't post the twerk video since it's a bit NSFW so check out Tory's post below.