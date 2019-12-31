It's amazing that so many rappers allow random pedestrians to approach them and try to impress them with their rap skills. First, that must be a pretty uncomfortable at times. Second, it's hard to think of anything great rap careers that originated at out of this sort of situation. Despite these downsides, comedian Travis "TravQue" Thompson put together a compilation that shows a bunch of rappers who obliged to listen to him spit some bars. His bars definitely left them disappointed.

The now-viral video shows TravQue spitting rappers' own songs to them after claiming he would show off his own talent. He pulls this prank on Akon, G Herbo, Tory Lanez, Waka Flocka Flame, Flipp Dinero, Wyclef Jean, Dave East, Busta Rhymes, O.T. Genasis, Trinidad James and Jadakiss. Surprisingly, the majority of them get rather ticked off by the stunt rather than finding it hilarious. Wyclef Jean asks, "Are You Fucking Kidding Me?" after TravQue starts belting out "911". Tory Lanez and Waka Flocka Flame appear genuinely upset by the theft. Once TravQue is called out by the rappers, he fairly tells them, "When I said I had bars I never said they was mine." The question that remains after watching this video is how TravQue managed to get close to this many rappers, especially because the majority of them are approach during studio sessions. Either way, well done.