If you've been on social media in the past day, you've probably seen this thing called the Broomstick Challenge trending. Someone on Twitter claimed, "according to NASA," that Monday was the only day a broomstick can stand on its own. Then Tory Lanez jumped into it before it really spread like wildfire. The rapper took to Instagram where he shared his experience with the #BroomstickChallenge. "Sup, man? This is science with Black folk," he said. "Today, NASA said that the polarity in the earth can keep a broom standing by itself," he continued before making the broom stand up. "This is real. Suck my dick," he concluded as he walked away.

Shortly after Tory shared his video, other celebrities followed suit including Future and Blac Chyna. Future shared a photo of himself seated while smoking a blunt next to the standing broom while Blac Chyna did her own rendition of Ciara's choreography from "Promise" with a broom instead of a microphone stand.

Unfortunately, this all turned out to be a hoax, according to several astronomers and Al Roker who hit debunked the theory of the TODAY show this morning. Roker explained that you can pretty much do it any day of the week because of the short bristles on a broom that act as a tripod. Whodathunkit?

Peep some of the best reactions below.