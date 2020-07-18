Def Jam singer-songwriter Kaash Paige had quite a bit to say about Tory Lanez. Things were all good back in March when Kaash Paige tweeted that her friend Tory Lanez was on her album, however, things must have changed over the last few months because yesterday (July 16), Kaash tweeted that, from her interaction with the One Umbrella mogul, Tory Lanez isn't a person who respects women.

Akademiks tweeted that he couldn't believe the information shared about Tory allegedly being responsible for shooting Megan The Stallion multiple times in her foot. Kaash Paige retweeted Akademiks along with the caption, "I’ve worked with Tory an he for sure doesn’t respect women but okay lol , can’t say I was there an know what happened but I know for a fact the hidden agendas... I let people do them and move around karma waits for no one 🤷🏽‍♀️."

Soon, Kaash Paige faced criticism from people who noted that she and Tory were once friends. "'Damn I thought y’all was cool ' I don’t fw people that change up everyday and disrespect me when I don’t wanna work with them!" she wrote. "Lol ima back up whatever tf I said , cause I don’t care . Hope y’all having a fye ass day tho!"

Meanwhile, Tory has continued to lay low while Megan Thee Stallion has made two public statements in recent days: one about the incident itself, and another addressing the jokes and memes made about the shooting. Check out Kaash Paige's tweets below.