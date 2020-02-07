Tory Lanez Flexes His Wealth In "Broke In A Minute" Video

A tasteful flex.

Tory Lanez followed up on his beloved Chixtape 5 tape with a new banger and straight 2020 mood, "Broke In A Minute." The beat runs for just under two minutes and hears Tory drop bars about his past life without bands to his new way of life and the ladies that come with it. Today the Brampton-bred rapper has come through to show more love to the song with a new video.

The visuals see him flexing and busting out some dances moves with a stack of cash at what appears to be a Los Angeles based home. The clip sees Tory posted up solo, rapping about his success without any ladies or his entourage.

The new video arrives days after Tory's been seen kicking it with Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and DJ Khaled respectively. Let's hope the recent link-ups give us some new hits in the future.