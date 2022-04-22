Tory Lanez Flexes His R&B Chops On New Single "I Like"

Tory Lanez has been known for taking on various different styles throughout his career. From straight-up hip-hop to r&b, Tory has always shown off his versatility. With that in mind, Tory's releases are always unique as you never know what vibe he is about to come with. Well, on Friday, Tory came through with a new r&b track that is certainly going to be on rotation for many fans this weekend.

The song is called "I Like" and it is filled with gorgeous vocal samples and smooth drums. From there, Tory's voice is on point as he offers sung flows that contain some pretty suggestive lyrics. Overall, it is yet another dope offering from Tory, who has been steady with his releases over the past year or so.

Let us know what you think of the new track, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, tired for the bad lil' bitches in the city and it's all on me

Time, low time when the love so blind that you're all I can see

Know the night won't be the same if you don't leave with me

Ass up, head down, then turn your dress down