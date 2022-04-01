Tory Lanez Flexes His Bars On "Florida Sh*t"

It's about that time for Tory Lanez to enter the New Music Fridays chat with a track. The Candian-born star is continuing his Fargo Fridays weekly roll out and right on time, he delivers "Florida Sh*t." The production is reminiscent of a California beat but Lanez is clearly giving a nod to the Sunshine State. The song's arrival comes with a music video that shows Lanez showing off expensive jewelry and cars, not to mention partying with his friends and a few ladies.

Lanez once again showcases his versatility as he moves from his R&B angle and displays his Rap skills. He's been laser-focused on his career as his court date looms related to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, and his dedicated fanbase continues to support all of his efforts.

Stream "Florida Sh*t" and let us know what you think of Lanez's bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Twenty thousand dollars in bottles, my tendencies taller

Lie to him, set up his runts, but I sold him gelato

I know that bitch be calling me daddy