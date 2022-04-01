mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Flexes His Bars On "Florida Sh*t"

Erika Marie
April 01, 2022 01:33
Florida Sh*t
Tory Lanez

We have yet another Fargo Friday inclusion to close out the week, and Lanez takes over the Sunshine State,


It's about that time for Tory Lanez to enter the New Music Fridays chat with a track. The Candian-born star is continuing his Fargo Fridays weekly roll out and right on time, he delivers "Florida Sh*t." The production is reminiscent of a California beat but Lanez is clearly giving a nod to the Sunshine State. The song's arrival comes with a music video that shows Lanez showing off expensive jewelry and cars, not to mention partying with his friends and a few ladies.

Lanez once again showcases his versatility as he moves from his R&B angle and displays his Rap skills. He's been laser-focused on his career as his court date looms related to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, and his dedicated fanbase continues to support all of his efforts.

Stream "Florida Sh*t" and let us know what you think of Lanez's bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Twenty thousand dollars in bottles, my tendencies taller
Lie to him, set up his runts, but I sold him gelato
I know that bitch be calling me daddy

SONGS Tory Lanez Flexes His Bars On "Florida Sh*t"
