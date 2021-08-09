Tory Lanez Fires Back At Cassidy On "'When Its Dark (E-NFT) 8-10-21' Freestyle"

Tory Lanez is on his way to release a full NFT album this week which some fans believe is a product of being blackballed following the incident with Megan Thee Stallion last summer. He dismissed this theory during his comeback journey these past few weeks. "SKAT" ft. DaBaby has combated the efforts of cancel culture and it feels like it's still getting heavy spins in the club. Meanwhile, he hit up Funk Flex where he showcased his lyrical sword, though it didn't go as planned. Cassidy, out of all people, called out Tory for his attempts to "pay homage" before unleashing his own diss track, "Perjury."

Today, Tory fulfilled Royce Da 5'9"'s wishes and officially offered a response to Cassidy on his new freestyle. The rapper tackles A$AP Rocky's "Ghetto Symphony" record and breezes through the production with lavish flexes before putting the battle rapper on blast. "I leave Cas' body in that casket his career is in," raps Tory. "Ding, ding, ding, 15 minutes of fame is up/ Was in them hotels with R. Kelly, we should flame you up."

We've yet to hear from Cassidy on the matter but we'll keep you updated if he responds.

Quotable Lyrics

Old n***as talkin', I ain't hearin' em, I put fear in 'em

I leave Cas' body in that casket his career is in

My prime to your prime, dawg, it's no comparison

What you gon' compare? Some SMACK DVD appearances?