We're sure that wherever Tory Lanez is currently under quarantine, bottles are popping. The Canadian artist has been taking the music world by storm these last few years with his mixtape series and collaborations. He recently delivered The New Toronto 3, his critically acclaimed mixtape that he's still promoting with new singles and visuals. Tory Lanez apparently knocked it out of the park with this one, because The New Toronto 3 landed the 27-year-old his third No. 1 album.



Erik Voake / Stringer / Getty Images

According to Billboard, The New Toronto 3 "earned 64,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending April 16, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data." Of the mixtape series, this third installment is reportedly the first one to make its way to the Billboard chart. If you're surprised by the record taking the top spot, so is Tory. In a statement he shared with Billboard, the singer didn't expect The New Toronto 3 to do as well as it did.

“It’s a mixtape, I don’t even know how!” Tory Lanez told Billboard, semi-jokingly. “I didn’t promote it. I put it the cover to it like a week before it came out. I thought it was gonna sell like 10,000.” Last year Tory did an interview and said he would one day be one of the biggest artists in the world, and he well on his way. What did you think of The New Toronto 3? Was it deserving of a No. 1 achievement?

