Tory Lanez recently paid a visit to Flight Club's Los Angeles location for an all new episode of "Sneaker Shopping" with Complex's Joe La Puma, during which Tory dropped more than $5,000 on some new kicks. During their conversation at the well known consignment shop, Lanez shed some light on what the sneaker culture was like growing up in Toronto, idolizing Vince Carter, and his love for the Air Jordan 6.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In regards to the sneaker culture growing up in Canada, Tory recalled how people were actually killed over the popular "Cool Grey" and "Bred" Air Jordan 11 releases because there was such a limited stock. As a result of the extremely scarce supply of Air Jordans north of the border, copping those kicks, as well as other popular styles, proved to be that much more difficult than it was for the neighbors in the U.S.

At the end of their interview, the Toronto native walked out with nearly $6K in new sneakers, including the colorful Sacai x Nike LDWaffle, "Volt" Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low and a fresh pair of "Black/Infrared" Air Jordan 6s. Check out the full episode of "Sneaker Shopping" with Tory Lanez in the video embedded below.