Tory Lanez Drops Powerful "Beauty In The Benz" Video Featuring Snoop Dogg

Tory Lanez wants for you to know what beautiful means.

"Beauty In The Benz" has those signature Tory Lanez vocals and a message to deliver, particularly to the ladies. Lanez just dropped the visuals for his song "Beauty In The Benz" featuring Snoop Dogg and it is jam-packed with positivity and well...beauty. The video shows multiple different Black women at different ages and stages of their lives embodying what it means to be beautiful. There is a lead-in intro where one woman says "beauty to me is being unapologetically you" which essentially sets the tone for the thought-provoking music video. Then, towards the end of the clip there's a cameo from Alicia Keys talking about getting rid of other people's opinions and saying "I don't care what you think about me. This is me!"

The message seems to be one of acceptance no matter what your physical appearance or circumstances. In the video all of the women were different and their uniqueness was shown, which, is what being yourself and embodying being beautiful is all about. Lanez clearly had a vision on this one and he did not miss.

Though the song is brand new it has throwback vibes since it samples Snoop's 2002 track "Beautiful" featuring Pharrell and Charlie Wilson. Watch the empowering video above to check it out for yourself.