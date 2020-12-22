mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Drops Bars On His Rap Capsule "Loner" Ft. Lil Wayne, Tyga, 42 Dugg, Swae Lee, & More

Erika Marie
December 22, 2020 00:07
Loner
Tory Lanez

He says he has an R&B capsule and an Island capsule on the way.


After much anticipation further intensified by delays, Tory Lanez has delivered his Loner project. The Canadian artist recently revealed that he planned on sharing a number of capsules, and to launch the rollout, Lanez has finally delivered the first of what's expected to be an overhaul of albums. On Monday (December 21), Lanez stated that he has more R&B tracks ready for a later date, but Loner is his rap capsule.

"RNB CAPSULE AND ISLAND CAPSULE ON THE WAY !!!!! BUT TONIGHT THE **RAP CAPSULE ** DROPS AT 12 AM â¼ï¸" he wrote on Instagram. "SUPPORT A REAL N*GGA ... IM INDEPENDENT !" In a video, Lanez added that initially, Loner was slated for only eight tracks, but he decided to add two more for good measure. Features include looks from Swae Lee, 42 Dugg, Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, Melii, Tyga, and Tory's artist VV$ Ken.

Check out Tory Lanez's Loner and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Young N*ggas
2. No Service ft. Swae Lee
3. Band A Man
4. My Time to Shine ft. 42 Dugg
5. Big Tipper ft. Melii, Lil Wayne
6. Boink Boink ft. Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken
7. Shameless ft. Tyga
8. 1 Hitter ft. VV$ Ken
9. Motorboat
10. Boss

