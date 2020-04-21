Idris Elba has fully recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 but he believes that each year, we should consider doing a weeklong quarantine to remember the effects of this pandemic. His comments have triggered a debate among fans but one person would be ecstatic for the world to stay home for the entire week. That man is Tory Lanez.

If anybody has won this quarantine, it's Tory Lanez. The Toronto native got free of his label deal, released a pretty dope mixtape, and became the host of the must-watch Quarantine Radio series on Instagram Live. The live-stream has ended for the foreseeable future but if there's another month added to the lockdown, Lanez will return with more twerk-a-thons and competitions.

Idris Elba suggested that we quarantine for one week out of the entire year moving forward and, because of Quarantine Radio, Tory Lanez is all for that plan.

"A week of quarantine radio once every year ... sounds good to me," wrote the artist on Instagram.

The saga of Quarantine Radio has been interesting to keep track of. Each episode has been wildly entertaining but the higher-ups at Instagram attempted to shut down the rapper for continually violating their community guidelines by encouraging women to expose themselves. After being canceled for a short period of time, the show was re-instated for the grand finale.

Would you be down to stay in quarantine for one week every year?