Tory Lanez has been doing this best to defy the effects of cancel culture. Following the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, he's faced backlash after the Houston rapper accused him of being the triggerman. He's gone on to deny it, even putting it in a few of his songs. However, the rapper has continued to carry out his rapper duties without fearing the impact that those allegations will have on him when it comes to public perception.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Clearly, there are enough people out there who are still listening to Tory Lanez's music. He has a dedicated following who continues to run up the streams every time he drops. While the industry at large has shunned him, it looks like he's still making a pretty penny off of his releases.

On Sunday, the rapper made a controversial appearance at Rolling Loud during DaBaby's set which took place immediately after Megan hit the stage. Though it was DaBaby who earned a significant amount of backlash for that, and misinformed and homophobic comments he made on stage, Tory Lanez appears to have come to a conclusion about cancel culture.

"Cancel culture doesn't exist... it's just a small group of n***a on TWITTER.... tweeting at the same time," he wrote, adding, "Bunch a UGLY MF's too."

In a separate tweet, he addressed selective outrage on social media. "U can't stand for something... and be selective on the times you stand for it," he added.

T.I., who's been facing his own allegations of abuse, slid in the comment section of TheShadeRoom's post with a bullseye emoji.