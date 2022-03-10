Who else is ready for this years-old feud to come to an end? In one of the most perplexing whodunnit stories that we have seen in the last half-decade of hip-hop history, Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion continue to go back and forth with little actual information being shared about what actually happened on July 12, 2020. As you'll surely recall, Tory was accused of shooting Megan in the feet but the facts have been unclear for months, leading many to share their presumptions over what happened on social media.

As we continue to keep you updated on Tory's court case, it appears as though the Canadian rapper may be planning to release a record dissing Megan and her current boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. An unreleased song called "Cap" surfaced on the internet on Thursday (March 10), which includes insults against Pardi and one line that some believe could be about Megan Thee Stallion and her ex-best friend, Kelsey Nicole.



In the song's chorus, Tory says that despite people saying the beef is "over," that was "cap." He went on to rap, "Ken just got them two best friends to f*ck, I said, 'Goals,'" which some people believe could be about Megan and Kelsey.

Tory goes on to diss Pardison Fontaine, never mentioning the artist by name but making it clear that the message was intended for him.

"He a bird, he probably in the ex four/Plus the only party that we know is next door," says Tory, referring to his Toronto-based partner. "You got a Goyard on your birthday 'cause that n***a broke," he continues. "He would say something back but he need Cardi B for that," he adds, mentioning Pardi's songwriting past with the rap superstar. "My wrists cost a n***a whole career, n***a/18.7 in a year, n***a."

The track is not currently released, but it has surfaced online. What do you think about Tory's lyrics? Let us know in the comments.



