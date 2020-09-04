Tory Lanez has been keeping a low profile following his involvement in the incident that left Megan Thee Stallion shot, a crime she directly accused him of committing. Since then, neither he nor his team have moved to issue a statement, leaving fans, fellow rappers, and many prominent media figures hesitant to endorse Tory Lanez following his sudden bout of violence. The soft boycott that some have chosen to enact has reportedly yielded results, with Forbes reporting that his total streaming numbers have fallen by up to forty percent in the wake of Megan's accusation.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Following the report's circulation, Tory himself stepped forward in an effort to set the record straight. Hitting up the HNHH Twitter page, Lanez stated that his numbers have not fallen, claiming that the reports stating otherwise are erroneous. "I have twenty-seven million monthly listeners on Spotify currently," he reasons, sparking many of his fans to jump to his defense in the comment section. Clearly, not everybody has turned their back on the Canadian rapper, who was arguably in the midst of his biggest year yet before this mess transpired.

Though many have indeed written him off without a second thought, others have been curious to hear his side of the story. At this stage, Megan accused him of shooting her twice, and in the aftermath having his team attempt to rewrite the narrative in a more flattering light. Despite his departure from the limelight, it's clear Tory is keeping his eye on the fallout, moving behind the scenes to ensure his voice is heard. Check out his statements below as they pertain to his alleged streaming drop, and sound off -- are you still bumping Tory Lanez' music?