Tory Lanez Delivers Anticipated "The New Toronto 3" Project

It's a double dose of good news for Tory Lanez. Not only has Instagram decided to lift his ban on going Live, but he's released his anticipated project The New Toronto 3. Tory has been hyping this album for weeks and recently shared the tracklist that only boasted two features from Mansa and Lil Tjay.

Aside from entertaining hundreds of thousands of Instagram users with his Quarantine Radio Live sessions, Tory Lanez has spent some time reflecting on his discography. The New Toronto 3 marks the end of his deal with Interscope, and the Canadian artist shared a few thoughts about his career with fans.

"This has been a huge journey for me and my fans and I apologize that mid way thru this, I had to dumb down my creativity, and not give y’all the 100% of quality in my music that y’all deserved to hear for so long," he wrote. He noted that Chixtape 5 was the closest he's come to giving all of himself creatively—that is, until The New Toronto 3's arrival. Check out the latest from Tory Lanez and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Pricey & Spicy

2. The Coldest Playboy

3. Stupid Again

4. 10 F*cks ft. Mansa

5. Dope Boy's Diary

6. Accidents Happen ft. Lil Tjay

7. Broke in a Minute

8. P.A.I.N.

9. Adidas

10. Who Needs Love

11. Do the Most

12. Do ME

13. Letter to the City

14. Back in Business

15. D.N.D.

16. MSG 4 God's Children