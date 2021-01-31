These last few months have been filled with controversy for Tory Lanez. At this point, many are still unsure of what really happened between him and Megan Thee Stallion although as it stands, he has been charged in connection with the shooting of the "Body" rapper. In the court of public opinion, Tory has been lambasted by fans and critics who believe he is guilty. Other fans have stayed by Lanez's side, noting that they won't switch up until the actual court case has been resolved.

In the interim, Tory has continued to live his life in the public eye and at times, he has filmed himself doing good deeds. On Saturday, that is exactly what happened as he went to the mall and found two kids in a sneaker shop, trying to secure some heat.

As you can see in the clip above, Tory asks the kids what shoes they want and at the end, he buys the kicks for them. While the teenagers only expected to get a couple of shoes, they ended up walking out with quite a few boxes, which left them feeling on top of the world.

It's unknown how much the shoes cost in total although based on the pairs here, it's clear a few thousand dollars were spent. Now, these kids will be the biggest flexers at school this week.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Interscope Records