Tory Lanez listed off the reasons why he and Tupac Shakur are comparable, but he emphasized that he's his own person.
Over the years, there have been plenty of artists who have compared themselves to Tupac Shakur. The young rapper has gone down in hip hop history as a poet, innovator, social activist, and rap icon. He was only 25-years-old when he was gunned down in Las Vegas following attending a Mike Tyson bout, and because his life was cut short, the world will never know his full potential. A quote attributed to the late rapper caught the attention of Tory Lanez who said that he and Tupac are more alike than people think.
Gregory Shamus / Staff / Getty Images
"I feel like honestly, and n*ggas is gon' be like, 'Yo, you're bugging,' but I feel like—remember when Pac was like, 'I may not change the world, but I can spark the idea in the brain of the person who will?'" Tory told For the Record. "I feel like, deadass, like that 'spark' was me, my n*gga. I feel like there's a lot of similarities between me and Pac. Not saying like, I'm Pac. I hate when n*ggas say that. I'm not trying [to be him.] I'm me, my n*gga, but I do love Pac and I do feel like there were similarities in the fact that when you really think about it, I say whatever the f*ck I want to say. N*ggas hate me for that. Or they love me for it. I move how I want to move. I really punch your f*ckin; face off in real life. It's been proven. This is a proven fact."
"I'm really just me, but I'm a happy guy," he continued. "I don't portray to be the most f*ckin' gangster n*gga. I get love everywhere I go because I show love everywhere I go." He said that their "bluntness" is a character trait that both he and Tupac emulate which makes them alike. Check out Genius's interview with Tory Lanez below and peep his comments about Tupac around the 28-minute mark.