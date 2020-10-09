Los Angeles prosecutors formally filed felony charges against Tory Lanez over an argument in July that ended with him shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The criminal complaint against Lanez alleges that he "inflicted great bodily injury" on the Houston rapper. He has been charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Tory's fall from grace is stark in comparison to his summer winning streak with Quarantine Radio.

The general consensus on social media was relief that Tory was going to be held accountable for his crimes after all.

Others felt Lanez was getting his just desserts, more deservedly so after his recent behavior.

Others turned the heat on Lanez's staunch defenders.

Most, however, celebrated the news by relentlessly clowning Lanez for his short stature.

Tory Lanez is due to be arraigned on Tuesday. Prosecutors are reportedly recommending that his bail be set at $1.1 million at his arraignment.

His lawyer Jim Lewis recently commented on the charges, telling Vulture "the 'victim' doesn't appear to be seriously injured, since I saw her on Saturday Night Live last week."