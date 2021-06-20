Amidst a heated Twitter exchange between DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion regarding Tory Lanez, the Canadian rapper is continuing to celebrate the success of his new single despite the drama.

"I rebuke all negative energy from around my blessings. God really favors me," Lanez wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning. "And my only prerogative is to give back love and positivity to people in need!"

He also celebrated "SKAT" becoming the number one trending song on YouTube in a separate tweet.



Growing tensions between DaBaby and Megan reached a boiling point, Saturday, after DaBaby allegedly retweeted a post that referenced himself and Tory Lanez.

"Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange," Megan tweeted in response. "This situation ain’t no damn 'beef' and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets."

DaBaby fired back: "You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no 'industry' n***a, let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g."

