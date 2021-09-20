One year later, Tory Lanez is still waiting on Rick Ross to deliver the Smart Car he bought to troll the rapper following his controversy with Megan Thee Stallion. The Toronto-bred rapper took to Twitter this weekend to call out Rick Ross, who he says hasn't lived up to his end of the deal.

Shortly after Tory Lanez released his album Daystar, which fought back against Megan Thee Stallion's shooting accusations and painted the Houston rapper as a liar, Rick Ross entered the conversation to chastise Tory for disrespecting Black women.

"Tory Lanez, poor decision, brother, dropping that project," said Rozay in an Instagram video a year ago. "That ain't how you address the accusations you're facing with a sister. That was a poor choice, homie."

In addition to this, Ross also bought a Smart Car for Tory Lanez to troll him over his height, promising to deliver the car to him. Well, twelve months have gone by and Tory still doesn't have the car. He's pushing back against Ross now, telling the Miami legend that he's expecting to have a tiny new whip on his driveway expeditiously.

"Bruh .... this n***a @RickRoss still ain’t gave me that smart car," tweeted Tory Lanez this weekend. "I think he thought cause we was both rich I wasn’t gone ACTUALLY ask for it after the fact lol ..... where’s my car Rick ? Lololol."

Do you think Rick Ross will end up sending over the Smart Car?