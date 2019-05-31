Tory Lanez' "Broke Leg" Video With Quavo & Tyga Is One Giant Twerk Party

Girls on crutches, an ambulance and lots of twerking.

Did you expect anything else from this group of guys? Out of these three, Tyga has proven that in just about every video he will ever release in his lifetime, there will be some twerking going on. It's not uncommon to see women bouncing their booties in Migos or Tory Lanez videos either so when Quavo Huncho teamed up with Tory and T-Raw, the three of them put together an insane party where they appear to be the only men in attendance.

The video for "Broke Leg" has just arrived after Tory Lanez told fans that after the song hit streaming, it went platinum in about ten seconds. The summer smash is a strip club anthem so, in terms of a video, you should already be anticipating a lot of ass. "Broke Leg" features some impressive twerking feats. The most sensational moment comes when the trio of rappers stand on top of a pyramid made up entirely of women sticking their butts out and shaking. Director Christian Breslauer made sure to get the most out of all the video vixens on set, giving them guidance on just how violently to move their behinds in each scene.

Watch the fresh new video for Tory Lanez' latest single and be sure to stay tuned for more music from the Toronto artist.