Tory Lanez Brings Conor McGregor Levels Of Energy On "Stupid Again"

Tory Lanez is living good right now.

The Toronto native has the hottest live-stream on the internet, breaking records with Quarantine Radio. In addition to his social media take-over, he is officially a free agent on the label front. Releasing his final body of work with Interscope Records, Tory Lanez is no longer obligated to appease the higher-ups of the music industry. He can now release whatever the hell he wants to and that all started last night with The New Toronto 3.

Fans of the 27-year-old recording artist have been extremely pleased with the first listen of The New Toronto 3, the latest project released from Tory Lanez. Meshing rap and R&B, some people are already giving the tape a perfect score. While that much will need to be determined at a later stage, the Canadian artist definitely came through with some fire.

One of the stand-outs on the body of work is "Stupid Again," which we have decided to highlight here. One of the more aggressive tones on the project, "Stupid Again" features Tory Lanez at his hardest. The star goes for three minutes of straight energy, diving into the Supah Mario production without a fear in the world.

Beginning with a spoken-word intro from Conor McGregor, Tory Lanez brings the audacity of The Notorious fighter for this track.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

'Bout to go stupid again

She out the roof of the Benz

I'm 'bout to do her to get her

I'ma fuck two of her friends

Just made a flip off the wop

Fuck the Frank Mueller, I jump out the jeweler again

I fucked my money up on the re-up

But I got it right back and I blew it again