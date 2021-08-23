A judge is bumping up Tory Lanez's bail after he was found in violation of a restraining order filed against him by Megan Thee Stallion. According to TMZ, a judge ruled that Tory Lanez would have to cough up between $190K to $250K to remain free in the case where he's accused of shooting the Good News rapper in the foot.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Prosecutors accused Tory Lanez of violating the court order after his appearance at Rolling Loud during DaBaby's set in July. They said that he was within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion who performed ahead of DaBaby and filed a motion to hold him in contempt for violating the restraining order.

The judge made specific modifications to Tory Lanez's bail conditions in order to prevent him from breaching the restraining order again, Tory is now prohibited from attending any event where Megan Thee Stallion will be present. The judge warned Lanez that if he violates the court order once again, he will be remanded into custody.

A judge also placed a gag order on Tory Lanez as part of his bail conditions after he was charged last year. He was denied earlier this year to have the motion lifted.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Tory Lanez's criminal case in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

