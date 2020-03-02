Last week, a viral clip of Tory Lanez flexing his vocals onstage during a live rendition of "The Take" quickly made its rounds. Upon a first listen, it seemed that Lanez's vocals were assisted by some form of autotune onstage. However, the Candian star has since countered claims that he vocals need assistance, by hopping on Twitter with a very live rendition of the same vocals via a home video.

"HERE’s THE 'Blunt in the mouth' LIVE version OF the video in my last tweet," he penned. "Did this for all my niggas on black twitter. I sound the same damn it!" 