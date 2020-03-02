Last week, a viral clip of Tory Lanez flexing his vocals onstage during a live rendition of "The Take" quickly made its rounds. Upon a first listen, it seemed that Lanez's vocals were assisted by some form of autotune onstage. However, the Candian star has since countered claims that he vocals need assistance, by hopping on Twitter with a very live rendition of the same vocals via a home video.

"HERE’s THE 'Blunt in the mouth' LIVE version OF the video in my last tweet," he penned. "Did this for all my niggas on black twitter. I sound the same damn it!"

Elsewhere, Lanez has plenty to celebrate as the new month officially marks the arrival of his forthcoming New Toronto 3 project in which he will conclude his Interscope Records deal.

"it’s no bad blood with the label," he explained in a recent tweet. "I HAD A 5 ALBUM DEAL ....I GAVE THEM 12 PROJECTS /ALBUMS if u include all the mixtapes with original music. I can OFFICIALLY go on record and say I exceeded that 5 ALBUM MARK."

It marks an amicable end to the saga that shortly trailed Lanez as he previously vented his frustration with the label after the rollout for his last Chixtape project experienced some snags in the road.