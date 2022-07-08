Tory Lanez Appears On Houdini's Posthumous New Single "Here It Goes"

Two years ago, Toronto lost one of its most promising new stars, Houdini. The rapper was shot and killed at 22 years old just as his career was blossoming and expected to reach new heights as a frontrunner in Canada's rap scene.

Today, his team released a brand new posthumous single from the vault featuring Tory Lanez. The smooth production is a perfect canvas for their shared melodic approach to their craft. While Houdini's verse reflects on the trials and tribulations he faced to earn his position as a top dog in Canada's rap scene, Tory Lanez pays homage to the late star and reflects on the potential that he showed early in his career.

RIP Houdini! Check out his new posthumous single, "Here It Goes" ft Tory Lanez below.

Quotable Lyrics

He go to trip and then chill, check 'em

Say he ain't loaded but still check it

Houdini my brother, my real bredren

I know he watching us stuntin' from heaven

