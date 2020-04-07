At the top of last year, Tory Lanez got people thinking after he referred to himself as the best rapper alive on Twitter. As it pertains to that topic, the Toronto native isn't usually involved in the conversation of the all-time greats. Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and others generally place higher than Tory Lanez on that list. That's no knock on Tory either. The man is insanely talented. He is definitely one of the best rappers alive but, to refer to himself as the best was a head-scratcher. Despite the tweet being sent out over a year ago, the recording artist issued an apology (or did he?) earlier today.

In post-and-delete fashion, Tory Lanez apologized for previously calling himself the greatest rapper alive. So, technically, does the apology count?

"Lol yo I'm sorry for the time I said 'Im the best rapper alive' .. even if I feel that way about myself. It's a dumbass statement," said Tory on Twitter. And even though I'm always ready to stand behind my talent, it made me look like a dick head. And I'm truly not that. So yeah. My bad lmao."

The post has since been deleted.

In other Tory Lanez-related news, the star is currently live on his ultra-popular Quarantine Radio series. He is sure to preview some new music from his upcoming project The New Toronto 3, which releases this week.

