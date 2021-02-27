He may have recently received bad news on the legal front in regards to the looming case involving Megan Thee Stallion, but that hasn't stopped Tory Lanez from giving back. The Canadian artist is no stranger to helping people in need, whether they be from marginalized communities or lower-income families, and the devastation happening in Texas has caused him to step up. Many artists—like Trae Tha Truth, Bun B, and Beyoncé—are using their resources to help people affected by the unprecedented snow storm that caused a massive power outage, freezing temperatures, pipe leaks that have destroyed homes, and several deaths, including that of an 11-year-old boy.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Lanez took to social media to announce that he is currently creating his own water brand and his first order of business is aiding those in need in America's second-largest state. "Thankful to say I officially just CREATED MY OWN *ALKALINE WATER* BRAND ..... 'Umbrella Water’," said the rapper. "THE FIRST THING IM DOING IS GOING TO TEXAS AND DELIVERING A WHOLE BUNCH OF CASES TO THE PEOPLE IN NEED … sh*t y’all ain’t got water … I’ll make it .. and bring it.”

He didn't share quickly that alkaline water brand would be developed and distributed, but we're sure Lanez has been lending support in other ways for the time being.