Tory Lanez has been teasing the arrival of Chixtape 5 for quite some time which he recently shared an update about. Tory revealed that the project will be on streaming services, unlike other installments in the Chixtape series. Additionally, he said that the samples on the project have officially been cleared so it seems like the campaign is set to kick off any time now.

The rapper's been on tour with Chris Brown this past summer on the Indigoat tour which is set to conclude on October 19th. But Tory won't be taking much time off as he just announced The First And The Last tour which is set to kick off on October 26th at Mala Luna Festival. He also has other festival dates on the tour at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw and Las Vegas' upcoming Day N Vegas Festival. He'll be hitting other major cities such as New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and more. For Canadian fans, you'll have to trek to either Toronto or Vancouver to catch him.

The tour will also include up-and-coming R&B star Summer Walker as well as One Umbrella signee Melii who are set to open up for the "Freaky" rapper.

The new tour dates seem to be a promising sign that Chixtape 5 will finally arrive at some point in the near future.