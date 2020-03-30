Tory Lanez has been keeping the world entertained during this global pandemic, going live on Instagram to premiere new music, inviting his star-studded list of friends to stream with him, and hosting highly-competitive twerk competitions. Quarantine Radio has been lit and we're hoping for more episodes moving forward. The Toronto native has been teasing the imminent arrival of his new mixtape The New Toronto 3, continuing a series of projects that have been successful for him thus far, and the release date and cover artwork have officially been unlocked.

Taking to Instagram, Tory Lanez announced that his upcoming body of work will be out in a matter of weeks.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

"#NEWTORONTO3 APRIL 10," wrote the rapper, also sharing the cover artwork and announcing his next music video. "DO THE MOST VIDEO PREMIERE - TODAY AT 5 PM."

The cover shows him carrying his son in his arms as he wears a neck-full of gold chains, including one with a Toronto pendant. With the mixtape finally coming out next month, it's likely that the artist will come through with further episodes of Quarantine Radio to keep us amused until then. Maybe we'll be lucky and hear some exclusive music there too.

Are you looking forward to receiving some new music from Tory Lanez? Let us know in the comments.