Tory Lanez & VV$ Ken Team Up For Menacing Banger "392"

Alexander Cole
July 12, 2020 09:52
Tory Lanez and his new artist VV$ Ken prove to be an undeniable duo.


Tory Lanez continues to be one of the most consistent artists in the hip-hop, and on Friday, he showed us exactly why this is the case. The Toronto artist dropped a two-pack called the VVS Capsule. In fact, this mini-project features the likes of VV$ Ken, who is his brand new artist.

Based on their collaborative track "392," there is no denying these two are an undeniable duo who could make some serious hits when they want to. "392" features a lowkey beat with a menacing flow from VV$ Ken. By the time Lanez joins the action, he is replicating Ken's cadence, creating a dark tone to the entire track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Soon as that Glock lock, hit him
I hit his block and I bend it, shots extended
Talkin' too hot, I'ma spin it
Flew to the jeweler, bought a quarter mill' watch and a pendant
Shots keep flyin, who spinnin'?
Ain't nobody seen who did it

