Tory Lanez and The Game have both fueled headlines to start 2022. For Tory recently, he has had social media squabbles with Megan Thee Stallion, who he was accused of shooting in the foot in 2020, as well as cooking up in the studio with Justin Bieber. So, there have already been ebbs and flows in the first few months of the year.

For The Game, who is famously known for his hot takes, aside from being a West Coast rap icon, his "EAZY" single with Kanye West garnered his highest charting song in over a decade. However, his fiery opinions on the latest episode of Drink Champs saw him call out Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Now, it seems the polarizing rappers have both taken a liking to each other. A video of them recently surfaced, as they are seen goofing around in a kitchen. Tory is brining The Game a plate of pasta in the video, although their location is unknown.

Tory and The Game have never collaborated on music, but it is not too difficult to foresee a track where Tory sings a melodic hook and The Game delivers a raunchy, cold-blooded verse.

The Game's musical resurgence with collaborations with Kanye and Tory's latest 80s-inspired album have both artists trending in the right direction, and they seem to be enjoying life.

Check out the video of Tory Lanez and The Game getting along together below.