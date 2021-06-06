Tory Lanez & K Camp Assist Renegade Reazy On "C.O.D"

Reazy Renegade had a massive year in 2020 as the producer of one of the first viral singles on TikTok. The success of "Lottery (Renegade)" with K Camp propelled by TikTok fame set the tone for everything we're witnessing these days. However, Reazy clearly isn't interested in being a fixture on social media platforms instead of being known for the music. This weekend, he unveiled a brand new single that he's been teasing for a minute.

K Camp and Tory Lanez offer assistance on Reazy's new single, "C.O.D." The smooth trap production is fitting for the strip club while K Camp and Tory Lanez' melodious approach details their own experiences within these establishments. Hence the title, "Cash On Deck."

Peep the record below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Reazy Renegade.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a young rich n***a and she seen a

Ice check, wrist flood, shit it ain't FEMA, okay

You know I'm spazzin' out on any nigga if they try me

Ballin' on these folks and all these hoes, they can't deny me

