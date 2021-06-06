mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez & K Camp Assist Renegade Reazy On "C.O.D"

Aron A.
June 06, 2021 17:01
1.4K Views
62
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

C.O.D
Reazy Renegade Feat. Tory Lanez & K Camp

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Reazy Renegade unites Tory Lanez and K Camp for his new single.


Reazy Renegade had a massive year in 2020 as the producer of one of the first viral singles on TikTok. The success of "Lottery (Renegade)" with K Camp propelled by TikTok fame set the tone for everything we're witnessing these days. However, Reazy clearly isn't interested in being a fixture on social media platforms instead of being known for the music. This weekend, he unveiled a brand new single that he's been teasing for a minute.

K Camp and Tory Lanez offer assistance on Reazy's new single, "C.O.D." The smooth trap production is fitting for the strip club while K Camp and Tory Lanez' melodious approach details their own experiences within these establishments. Hence the title, "Cash On Deck."

Peep the record below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Reazy Renegade. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a young rich n***a and she seen a
Ice check, wrist flood, shit it ain't FEMA, okay
You know I'm spazzin' out on any nigga if they try me 
Ballin' on these folks and all these hoes, they can't deny me

Reazy Renegade
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  2
  0
  1.4K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Reazy Renegade Tory Lanez K Camp
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tory Lanez & K Camp Assist Renegade Reazy On "C.O.D"
62
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject