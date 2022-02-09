After causing a stir with his enigmatic celebratory social media posts, Tory Lanez has connected with Justin Bieber. Lanez has been the subject of controversy and gossip following the incident involving him and Megan Thee Stallion back in July 2020, but the multi-hyphenate entertainer has been forging ahead with his career. He recently shared his applauded Alone At Prom and Playboy, and it looks like he's cooking up something new with Bieber.

On Instagram, Lanez shared a photo that showed the two in the studio and he sang his fellow hitmaker's praises in the caption.

Lanez wrote, "@justinbieber !! [champange emojis][flex emoji] one of the most honest and solid people I’ve met throughout my career ... incredible human being ... timeless soul ! I owe bro 1000000 favors [umbrella emoji][flex emoji][champagne emoji][fire emoji] 'lil big bro' [crying laughing emoji]."

People quickly jumped into the comment section with questions about what they may be working on, but neither singer was giving up any details. Meanwhile, they aren't the only ones to tease something in the works, as Chris Brown shared a mysterious post to his Instagram Story where he directly addressed those that seem to complain that he no longer makes R&B music. Check it out below.