Tory Lanez & Davido Join EZ Stevie On "FYB"

Cash Money's EZ Stevie has a hit on his hands right now. Teaming up with Davido and Tory Lanez, the three artists join forces for their breezy new collab, "FYB" which stands for Free Your Body. Foreign Teck, who's worked with G-Eazy, YNW Melly, and more, handles the production on the song with a dancehallS tinge to the afrobeats-infused beat. If clubs weren't currently shutdown across the globe, this would surely make the rotation regularly. Tory Lanez and Davido are bonafide hitmakers so the two of them together alongside EZ Stevie made it an obvious heater.

Tory Lanez just dropped off his latest solo record, "W" earlier today. You can check that out here and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from the three artists.

Quotable Lyrics

I love it when your body on me, yeah

When you wine up your waist on me

Lastin' love in this bottle of Hennessy