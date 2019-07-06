mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez & Dappy Put Their Shooters On Hold In The Plug's "Not Today" Video

July 06, 2019 11:23
Image via Tidal

Tory Lanez and Dappy star in the lavish video for The Plug's "Not Today."


For about a week now, Dappy's collaboration with Tory Lanez stood on its head under the mysterious banner of "The Plug." It's come to my attention that not only is "The Plug" a real string puller and not a chopping syndicate but Tory Lanez x Dappy's "Not Today" - as well as the previously untagged "How It Is" spearheaded by Roddy Richh, Chip, Yxng Bane, would make the tracklist for Plug Talk, the musical oeuvre of a coffee shop owner based in Amsterdam. 

When a local cannabis enthusiast is the main patron of a project, you know you've come to the right intersection. Offset, NBA Youngboy, and Lil Baby were inclined to agree, as they figure amongst the two dozen A-list performers on the mixtape. But for the sake of brevity, I'll focus on the "Not Today" music video that debuted less than a week from today on GRM Daily. What's your take?

Quotable Lyrics:

No matter what I get, I always wanna see more
Up and down the m-way chasing paper, fuck a detour
Tryna put my mind at ease, by blowing trees
I'm independent, moving major, I'm about mine
I ain’t dependent on no favors, about time
I'm a beast, it's in my nature.

- Dappy

