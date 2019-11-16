Last year, Tory Lanez teased that him and Chris Brown had about 7 or 8 songs ready for a joint project. Brown made two appearances on Lanez's Love Me Now, and in return, Lanez secured two spots on the extended version of Brown's Indigo. This week, Lanez dropped Chixtape 5, for which he called upon his friend once again to rework his 2007 hit, "Take You Down". Given this history of collaboration, it's clear there's a strong enough chemistry to fuel a whole project.

Despite all these songs that ended up on Lanez and Brown's recent albums, they apparently still have more material in the vault for their inevitable joint venture. Lanez confirmed this while talking to RapUp. "We bout to lock in and get it going," he said. "We have a lot of songs together already. We could damn near put out a project already if we wanted to. We probably have 9 or 10 songs. A little short EP joint." Lanez attributed the delay to touring, but now that both artists' schedules are cleared, they're ready to make some music. Hopefully it won't be too long til their collab lands in our hands because Lanez also said that they are an efficient duo. “When me and Chris work, we just work mad fast."

