Tory Lanez & 42 Dugg Unite For "My Time To Shine"

Mitch Findlay
December 23, 2020 09:32
My Time To Shine
Tory Lanez Feat. 42 Dugg

Tory Lanez and 42 Dugg connect on their new collaboration "My Time To Shine," a banger off the "Loner" capsule.


For an album called LonerTory Lanez certainly lined it up with guest appearances, with six of the project's ten tracks featuring additional vocals; perhaps that in itself was a statement. Either way, Tory Lanez's new rap capsule is set to be the first of many, designed to highlight his different stylistic flourishes and keep his loyal fans satisfied. For those who appreciate Tory's bars, it's likely Loner will be a welcome project, one that finds him collaborating with 42 Dugg on the Crunch Beats, Dylan Morris, and Chaz Jackson produced "My Time To Shine." 

Taking to a lively instrumental driven by woodwinds and bad intentions, Tory is as unapologetic as he's ever been on his quest to live his best life, forsaking deeper emotional connection in favor of fleeting physical ones. For him, that's more than enough, and he seems to revel in this newfound inhibition. On the other end is 42 Dugg, who grounds Tory's philandering ways with a brief barrage of flexes and assertions of dominance. It's a straightforward cut designed to be played at high volume, with both parties delivering energetic flows and maintaining their positions in the game at large. What do you make of "My Time To Shine?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Blue bill hundred bitches coming out the jeans
Blew it at booby trap, fuck it, I redeem
Got my cash up, yeah, now a ni**a thumbing through the green
Last song, told you that my face wasn't in it
If you caught a ni**a cheating then fuck what it seem

 

